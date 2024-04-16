Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Riskified from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.66.

Get Riskified alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Riskified

Riskified Trading Down 2.7 %

RSKD opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $881.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.34. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth $7,214,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Riskified by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Riskified by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Riskified by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 485,248 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Riskified by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after buying an additional 1,684,202 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.