Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Teradata by 46.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Teradata by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

