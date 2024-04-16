Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $350.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $325.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRM. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $306.26.

Salesforce Stock Down 7.3 %

NYSE CRM opened at $272.75 on Friday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $190.57 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.52 and its 200 day moving average is $260.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,074,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,375 shares of company stock valued at $260,206,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

