Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

