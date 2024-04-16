LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.15 price target on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

