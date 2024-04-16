Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

NYSE:FOR opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.71. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

Forestar Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1,601.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

