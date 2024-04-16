WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $232.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. WEX has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WEX will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $288,245.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $288,245.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,433 shares of company stock worth $14,708,896 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

