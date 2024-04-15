Florian Baumgartner Sells 4,432 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $408,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,120.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Florian Baumgartner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $433,902.04.

On Monday, April 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $511,299.51.

On Thursday, March 21st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $527,439.23.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Cimpress stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.59. 118,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,931. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.97. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $100.01.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $921.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cimpress by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cimpress by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

