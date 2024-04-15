Insider Buying: Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) insider Tony R. Pattison purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £3,650 ($4,543.76).

Fiske Price Performance

LON:FKE traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 75 ($0.93). 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,788. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Fiske plc has a 12-month low of GBX 46.50 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.10). The company has a market cap of £8.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,440.00 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.03.

Fiske Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Fiske’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

