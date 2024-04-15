DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells $9,221,625.45 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $9,221,625.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,307.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,355. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

