Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 55.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,616,000 after buying an additional 845,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amphenol by 21.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,090,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,579,000 after buying an additional 729,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,743. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.77.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

