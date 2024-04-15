Tnf LLC Buys 501 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tnf LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.14. 1,363,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,968. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.38. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

