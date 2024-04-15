Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kelly Services by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,485,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KELYA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 45,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,887. The firm has a market cap of $816.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

