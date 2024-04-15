BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 123 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,479,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,189,000 after buying an additional 77,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,514,000 after buying an additional 224,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $139.51. 262,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

