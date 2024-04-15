The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $28.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of VCYT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 86,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,606,000 after acquiring an additional 62,011 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $506,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 55.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 166,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 59,484 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

