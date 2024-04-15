iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,699 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,413,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

