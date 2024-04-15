Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

IQV stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.25. 68,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

