Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $515.74. 1,052,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,833,879. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

