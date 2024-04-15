Conning Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Conning Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJT stock opened at $124.78 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

