BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.10 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.90. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRFS. Barclays raised BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.55.

Get BRF alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BRF

BRF Stock Performance

Shares of BRFS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.41. 1,477,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,312. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. BRF has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BRF by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.