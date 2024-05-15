First United Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,288,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,136,000 after acquiring an additional 347,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.99. The stock had a trading volume of 573,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,285. The firm has a market cap of $155.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

