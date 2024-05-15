3,237 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 134,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 96,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 916.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 102,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 92,709 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,859,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,535,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

