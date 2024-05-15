2,361 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $97.72. 216,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,740. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.