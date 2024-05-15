Advisor OS LLC Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,646. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.00. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

