Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $172.51 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020,707 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 389,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $172,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 51.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.06. 394,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,825. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.88. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

