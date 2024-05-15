First United Bank & Trust Takes $144,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.17. 226,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,981. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.98 and its 200-day moving average is $230.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.13 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.