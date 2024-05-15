Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 327 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $665.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price (down previously from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.55.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $403.82. The stock had a trading volume of 104,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $467.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

