First United Bank & Trust Buys New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $898,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Republic Services stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.32. The stock had a trading volume of 119,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,915. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $196.76.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.