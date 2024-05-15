Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.68. Gaia has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

