Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.68. Gaia has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
