W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,194 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $170,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after acquiring an additional 785,766 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6,411.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 410,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 403,803 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,750,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4,604.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 233,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,926. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on W. P. Carey

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.