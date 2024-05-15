Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $185.57 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,177 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.19% of Shopify worth $185,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,112.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shopify Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.83. 3,539,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,237,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of -344.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

