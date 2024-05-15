First United Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 2,695 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $9,260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $4,940,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,944,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,495,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $98.66.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

