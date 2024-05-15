First United Bank & Trust Takes $202,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in KLA by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $17.19 on Wednesday, hitting $747.11. 131,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,779. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.56 and a fifty-two week high of $747.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $690.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $619.27. The company has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.

Get Our Latest Report on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.