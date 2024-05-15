Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Expro Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after buying an additional 833,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expro Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,655 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,034,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 351,079 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,861,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,237,000 after purchasing an additional 396,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 258,172 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPRO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. 246,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $406.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

