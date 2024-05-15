SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Position Trimmed by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 289,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 169,579 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,435,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,321,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. 30,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,323. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

