Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $722,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTES. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,215,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,829,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,006,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTES stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.01. 10,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,946. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $101.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

