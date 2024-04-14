Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $7.86 on Friday, reaching $289.68. 221,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $320.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

