McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $267.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,044. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $192.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.17.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

