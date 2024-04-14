Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $13.25 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY traded down $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $529.94. The company had a trading volume of 940,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,351. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $531.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

