NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 42,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,039,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,494,934. The company has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.