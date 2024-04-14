DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.66% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BMAR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,905 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18.

About Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

