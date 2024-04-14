Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.06.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. Certara has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock worth $405,095 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Certara by 584.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Certara by 103.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Certara by 14,940.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Certara by 42.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

