Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Get Airbnb alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,524,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.69. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,949,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after buying an additional 273,191 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.