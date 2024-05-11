BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

CALY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

