Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 373.9% from the April 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Galecto Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 87,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,147. Galecto has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galecto will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

