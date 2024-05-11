Smithfield Trust Co Buys New Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,797,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,628,000 after buying an additional 303,865 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,763,000 after acquiring an additional 219,255 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,685,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,597,000 after acquiring an additional 73,265 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,656,000 after purchasing an additional 409,908 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. 245,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,086. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

