Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Expands By 421.8%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, an increase of 421.8% from the April 15th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Income Management LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth about $3,920,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.7% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 146,501 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. 42,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,188. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.96 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. Analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

