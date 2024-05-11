Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Up 363.5% in April

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 363.5% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

FCMGF remained flat at $7.80 on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

