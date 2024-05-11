Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $145.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $146.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,524,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

