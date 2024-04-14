Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

